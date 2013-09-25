Explaining The Mobile Industry's Boom In Australia

Australians have adopted smartphones and tablets into everyday culture faster than consumers in many other developed economies

There are several explanations as to why. Geography is one factor. Like the United States, Australia is a continent-sized country, and mobile communication offers businesses and consumers solutions as they try to bridge the geographic distances.

But perhaps the main reason is the push given to mobile hardware and wireless data services by the Australian carriers. The carriers have expanded coverage areas and updated network infrastructure in densely populated, metropolitan hubs like Sydney and Melbourne. This has created a virtuous cycle: Greater demand for data services increases consumer demand for smart mobile hardware.

In a new report, BI Intelligence keys in on several aspects that help distinguish Australia’s mobile industry from its counterparts in the rest of the world, analysing smartphone and tablet usage data and penetration rates, examining the dominant mobile operating platforms, looking at social media usage and behaviour on mobile devices, and exploring how mobile marketing and monetization have exploded.

Here’s an overview of the distinguished rise of mobile in Australia:

