The Massive And Inevitable Rise Of Africa In One Chart

Recently demographers from the United Nations revised official projections for world population growth.



The changes are somewhat dramatic, with the population of Africa — once expected to triple by 2100 — now expected to quadruple.

Over at the Washington Post, Max Fisher has produced a number of charts that impressively show the sheer scale of Africa’s growth. Using the data he highlighted, we reproduced the first chart here. It clearly shows Africa’s population soaring while Asia’s appears to peak around 2050.

If you want a second chart, check out the same data in a stacked population chart, showing the total world population now projected at nearly 11 billion by 2100 (up 700 million from a projection two years ago):

The rest of Fisher’s post is well worth taking a look at, featuring charts that show the rise of Nigeria, the general growth of the developing world, and the generally stagnating developed world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.