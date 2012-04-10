Elizabeth Warren Doubles Scott Brown In Fundraising This Quarter

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign announced Monday that it raised $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2011 for her race in Massachusetts against Republican Sen. Scott Brown.



This is more than double Brown’s fundraising haul for the quarter, with the incumbent having brought in $3.4 million. Brown’s campaign also announced last week that it had $15 million cash on hand, though, which will keep him ahead of Warren in his total war chest.

In the e-mail to supporters, the campaign says that Brown still has $4 million more on hand, which works out to a total of approximately $11 million cash on hand for Warren.

In the previous quarter, Warren raised $5.7 million, ahead of Brown’s $3.2 million.

However, Brown has had a head start on fundraising ever since his upset victory in the January 2010 special election, compared to Warren having only gotten into the race this past Summer.

However, it is also clear that Warren has been catching up very quickly, and both candidates will go into the general election ready for one of the biggest fights of the cycle, as Brown seeks to hold his seat as a Republican in a deeply Democratic state.

