The Maryland State Senate Just Passed A Bill To legalise Gay Marriage

Photo: AP Images

The Associated Press reports that the Maryland State Legislature has approved a law to legalise same-sex marriage, making it the eighth state to allow gay marriage. The bill passed the state Senate passed the measure Thursday by a vote of 25-22. The measure narrowly passed the state House of Delegates last week.



Maryland’s Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley is expected to sign the legislation. O’Malley was a co-sponser of the bill.

AP reports that opponents of same-sex marriage are now promising a referendum, which would let voters decide on the issue.

