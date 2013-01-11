The marvellous Decline In Italian Borrowing Costs

Italy is rapidly becoming “core” Europe, by which we mean, a country seen as having very little sovereign risk anymore.



Borrowing costs continue to plunge, even in just the last few days.

Here’s a beautiful 5-year chart of yields on the Italian 2-year. Not only are they close to the lows for the period, they’ve had a nice job in recent days.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.