Matt Damon is stranded on Mars in a new trailer for 'The Martian'

20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated fall movie “The Martian,” and it looks incredible.
Matt Damon plays astronaut Mark Watney who gets stranded on Mars after a mission that goes awry.
Also starring Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig, “The Martian” will be in theatres October 2.
Check out the trailer below:
