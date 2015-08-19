Matt Damon is stranded on Mars in a new trailer for 'The Martian'

20th Century Fox has released the second trailer for Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated fall movie “The Martian,” and it looks incredible.

Matt Damon plays astronaut Mark Watney who gets stranded on Mars after a mission that goes awry.

Also starring Jessica Chastain and Kristen Wiig, “The Martian” will be in theatres October 2.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.