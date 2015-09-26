The fake spacesuits in 'The Martian' are almost as incredible as real ones

Astronauts, engineers, and fans have praised the “The Martian,” a bestselling sci-fi novel, for its scientific accuracy. So if you’re making an equally realistic film adaptation, your spacesuits had better look damn good.

That’s why Janty Yates, a costume designer for Ridley Scott’s movie “The Martian,” worked directly with NASA to create spacesuits used in the film.

“Of course we made a film rather than sending people to space,” Yates joked to Tech Insider.

The story follows Mark Watney, an astronaut who gets stranded on Mars. Matt Damon (who plays Watney) and other actors in the movie adaptation had to spend a lot of time dressed up in their suits to make the story come to life.

As a result, Yates had to build spacesuits that clearly showed the actors’ faces, were comfortable enough to wear during hours of filming (sometimes in the desert), and didn’t look like hokey, unbelievable imitations. Real spacesuits are “marvelously practical for space travel, walking and working on Mars,” she says, “but they’re not practical from a visual sense.”

Keep scrolling to see how Yates and others designed two different types of futuristic-looking yet functional spacesuits used in “The Martian,” due in theatres October 2.

You'll see two different types of spacesuits in 'The Martian.' First are these bulky white suits that the actors wear for space travel scenes: Giles Keyte Director Ridley Scott called these ones the 'Mr. Dough Boy suits,' according to Yates. Giles Keyte Here's the real thing -- NASA's external mobility unit spacesuit -- for comparison. The costume suits look very similar. NASA No surprise there: Yates collaborated with NASA to design the costume spacesuits. 'Can you imagine working with NASA?' she said. 'It was extraordinarily exciting.' Giles Keyte For inspiration, Yates even spent a day at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where saw the Mars Curiosity rover in action from the control room. 'I came out of there euphoric,' she said. NASA/JPL Aside from the 'Mr. Dough Boy suits,' the actors also wore a Martian surface suit. This is the one lead actor Matt Damon donned for most of the film. Peter Mountain The more realistic NASA Mars spacesuits (below) were 'not really Ridley's cup of tea for his vision of 'The Martian,'' Yates said. So the movie's design team took a lot more creative liberty. NASA Which is why the movie uses a far more streamlined design than NASA's. Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox Mars is more of a reddish-orange, 'but Ridley loved the orange' colour for the suit, Yates said. (An earlier grey-white suit design didn't look as good.) So the final product has a lot of flame-orange in it. Aidan Monaghan Yates said designing the helmets was the most challenging part. For one, helmets for each suit type had to be much larger than real space helmets, so cameras could get clear shots of the actors' faces. 20th Century Fox Close-up shots were critical for playing up the drama and emotion in a movie. Each crystal visor of each helmet 'had to be flawless,' Yates said. 20th Century Fox It's a tedious process to get a curved glass shape just right without any bumps, ripples, or other defects. So Yates hired the same company that makes Bentley car headlights to create the helmet visors. 20th Century Fox The actors wore skull caps under the fake helmets that had a microphone-and-speaker system to help the film crew communicate with the actors. Huge lights on either side of the helmet kept their faces visible during dark scenes. Giles Keyte/20th Century Fox However, the perfect movie spacesuit has to be comfortable and sturdy enough for actors to make it through hours of filming for days on end. YouTube/20th Century Fox Yates put big fans in the back of the helmets to help the actors breathe. YouTube/20th Century Fox Yates also designed the boots for comfort. 'The actors have to be able to use a hammer or whatever they need to do on the surface of Mars, and stand for 12 hours without feeling overwhelmed with the weight,' she said. 20th Century Fox The actors wore these blue tops with tubes underneath the suits to keep their bodies cool. 'We would attach the tops to a cold water unit and it would run through the tubes and cool them within minutes,' Yates told Tech Insider in an email. 20th Century Fox The costume suits wouldn't survive a vacuum, but they certainly made for a visually stunning movie that doesn't look like it strays far from reality. YouTube/20th Century Fox In fact, NASA got to take a look at the final designs for both suits -- and Yates said the space agency loved them. 20th Century Fox

