Ridley Scott learned about water on Mars two months ago but couldn't put it in 'The Martian'

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Everyone went nuts over the announcement on Monday by NASA that it has discovered liquid saltwater on the surface of Mars.

That is, everyone except filmmaker Ridley Scott.

The 77-year-old director of “The Martian” (opening Friday) told The New York Times on Monday that the head of NASA showed him the photos of water on the surface of Mars two months ago.

In “The Martian,” an adaption of Andy Weir‘s book of the same name, we follow Astronaut Mark Watney as he is stranded alone on Mars and must survive on the planet until NASA can mount a rescue (which would take years).

In the film, Watney (played by Matt Damon) must not only grow food but come up with a creative way to make water.

However, Scott told the Times that if he knew of the Mars water before production began he would have changed the story.

“He’d’ve found the edge of a glacier, definitely. It would be fascinating,” said Scott. “But then I would have lost a great sequence. He has to make water, and the steaming device, and put up the plastic tents, which creates the humidity, which grows the plants, which is the most basic form of irrigation. They still do it in Spain that way.”

As a major part of the movie is how Watney survives on Mars, including the Mars water in the story would have vastly changed “The Martian.” Not to mention that Scott and screenwriter Drew Goddard would have veered far from Weir’s book.

Regardless, the new discovery shouldn’t disrupt your enjoyment of the movie when you see it this weekend. Water is vital, but it’s not the only challenge Watney has to face.

