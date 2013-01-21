The Mars Rover Came To Dinner Last Night

There was a schmoozy dinner in the Jewish Museum in Munich last night.



The dinner was sponsored in part by Siemens, which I gather built part of the Mars Rover.

I gather that because a replica of the Mars Rover was parked in the lobby of the museum during the dinner, with a sign suggesting that it had been made by Siemens.

The Mars Rover (“Curiosity”) is not as big as you might think.

It’s the size of a small car, but more gangly.

I has a WALL-E thing going on, with a “body,” “head,” and “eyes.” And I’m sure that’s part of the point.

If you want to build popular support for your Mars rovers, you’ve got to make them charming.

Anyway, here it is. It even came with its own “Mars-like floor mat,” which it was parked on.

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

The head:

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

The butt:

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

A foot (check out the faux-Mars parking pad):

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

Well, hello there!

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

