The Maroons have it in the bag, according to Sportsbet

Image: Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images.

This week Sportsbet has been running State of Origin bets in the lead up to the first game of the 2015 series.

Queensland take on New South Wales in a mighty NRL clash that divides the nation.

It will be the first time in many years NSW will be defending the shield, however going by the amount of money punters have put on Queensland, the Blues will have to fight hard to keep their title.

There are more than 150 different types of Origin bets available on the gambling website, from “First try scorer” to naming the recipient of the Wally Lewis Medal, and if the bets are anything to go by the Maroons have it.

Queenslander Darius Boyd is currently a $9.00 favourite to score the first try, with the online bookmaker receiving two $1000 bets, at $11 and $9.00 respectively, for Boyd to cross the line first.

While support has increased for New South Wales, the Maroons have about 70% more backing in the head-to-head stakes and remain $1.71 favourites.

Sportsbet.com.au’s Christian Jantzen said he was not surprised to see money coming in for a Queensland victory.

“The Maroons are holding three times the money to win game one and a staggering 12 times the cash to win the series,” he said.

Here’s a look at some of the betting odds.

Head to head – Maroons $1.71, Blues $2.20

First try scorer – Darius Boyd $9.00, Daniel Tupou $10.00

Margin – Queensland 1 to 12 $2.60, New South Wales 1 to 12 $2.95, Queensland 13+ $4.50, New South Wales 13+ $7.50

Winning combo – Queensland Darius Boyd to score a try and Queensland to win $3.60, New South Wales Daniel Tupou to score a try and New South Wales to win $4.00

Wally Lewis Medal – Jonathan Thurston $4.50, Josh Dugan $8.00

Series winner – Queensland $1.50, New South Wales $2.55

