The Miami Marlins have a new identity this year with new uniforms and a new logo. The Marlins also have a new stadium, with a fish tank, and a hideous home run sculpture. So it is only fitting that they have a new theme song which is equally over-the-top ridiculous.



Here it is…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.