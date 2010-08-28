The Market's Rallying Now, As Bears Are REALLY Getting Fatigued

There may be something to this idea that at least for now, the sentiment has gotten too bearish for stocks to go down much more.
Ben Bernanke gave a mediocre speech, and Intel just cut its revenue expectations and yet… stocks are up!
That’s pretty surprising and remarkable.
It doesn’t mean that we’re on the cusp of a big rally, but it is telling about the short-term swings of sentiment.
