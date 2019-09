Everyone’s focused on Shanghai these days on the belief that it’s a bellwether, so take note what’s happening now: The Shanghai Composite is off nearly 1% in early trading to 2622.47.



Other Asian indices are mixed. The Nikkei is up .3%. Korea is down .1%. Australia is up 1%.

For a recap of what happened in US action, see here.

