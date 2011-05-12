The Market's Huge Trend: Stocks Whipping Commodities

Stocks and commodities fell today, but compared to the rough day seen by hard assets, the selling in stocks was pretty minor. A 1.1% fall for the S&P? Snooze.



The big trend is this: Stocks are giving a beatdown to commodities.

Here’s a look at the SPY (S&P ETF) vs. The DBA (agriculture ETF). You can see there’s been steady outperformance for several weeks now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.