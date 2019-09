A very powerful snapback rally is in the works. The NASDAQ is near its highs of the day, up nearly 3%. The Dow is up 200.



For now, we give you permission to ignore the fact that moves like these are almost always characteristic of bear, not bull markets. Just enjoy it.

