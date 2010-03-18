The Market's Dogs Are Really Enjoying Today's Rally

Pretty much any company that was a recipient of TARP money or filed for bankruptcy is kicking arse and taking names today.

Shares of American International Group (AIG) are up 2.5% to $34.45 a share.

Fannie and Freddie are both enjoying rock solid gains. Freddie Mac (FRE) is up 6.75% to $1.34 a share while Fannie Mae is up 6.85% to $1.12 a share.

And CIT? Up 4.25% to $37.82 a share.

Bank of America (BAC) is at $17.29, up 1.5%. Wells Fargo (WFC) is up 1.1% to $30.62.



Photo: Google Finance

