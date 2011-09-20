The Markets Are Literally BEGGING Government To Spend Money As They Drive LONG-TERM Borrowing Costs To ZERO

The other day I speculated where the Fed’s intervention went. Oh the difference a few days’ time makes.



Today, stocks are down, gold is down, yet Treasuries are up.

If the markets shored up their cash balance as I suggested in the other post, we now see where they are putting their cash: into Treasuries.

Right, wrong, or in different, the Fed sets short-term rates, and the market sets long term rates like the 10-year.

And that is why I am going bonkers as I watch the 10-year rally.

This is not the Fed buying Treasuries; this is market participants chasing capital appreciation. The only thing that is rallying on economic weakness, in spite of large deficits, is Treasuries!

The budget be damned. The Fed has shot its wad, and the markets now know it and are looking for solutions.

That is why they are now begging the other hand of government to do something by tempting it with near zero-interest debt.

Let’s hope it doesn’t get to zero.

