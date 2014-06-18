The Marketing Genius Of Sydney's Mardi Gras GAYTMs Has Been Recognised At Cannes

Sydney’s GAYTM campaign, which turned a group of the ANZ Bank ATMs into colourful promotions for this year’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, has won a prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Lions in France.

The Cannes Lions is the world’s top festival recognising excellence in marketing, communications and advertising. This year it attracted more than 37,500 entries from 90 countries across the 17 categories judged.

ANZ was awarded the Grand Prix award in the Outdoor category.

Celebrating ANZ’s partnership with the Sydney Mardi Gras festival, the campaign involved ANZ decorating 10 Sydney-based ATMs in colours, patterns and jewels inspired by LGBTI culture.

Matt Boss, ANZ managing director Products and Marketing says being only one of a handful of Australian companies to be awarded a Grand Prix award is testament to both the talented marketers at ANZ and creative agencies led by Whybin/TBWA.

“This was the first time we’ve exclusively used social channels to engage with our customers and the response was overwhelming with more than 17 million people globally exposed to GAYTMs via social channels such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” Mr Boss says.

ANZ also won six awards in the PR, Direct, Promo and Activation and Media categories.

