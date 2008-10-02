The Market Wobbles Along, Anticipating The Bailout

The Dow Jones is holding relatively steady today. After a morning nosedive, it’s climbed back up, sitting just about even for the day. CNBC is reporting that a rumour swept the street that France was bailing another one of it’s banks which helped the Dow. CNBC, along with everyone else, is also attributing the steady market to the forthcoming bailout approval. But they, just like everyone else have no idea what’s going on.



If the market crashes tomorrow, they’ll say, investors were displeased with the bailout. If it climbs they’ll say investors were pleased with the bailout. If it remains the same, they’ll say the market is still figuring out the bailout.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.