The Market Wants Apple To Unveil A Time Machine

If you want a brilliant lesson in focus and discipline, watch Tim Cook right now. Some investors are dissatisfied with Apple. I think it’s more a case of their being dissatisfied with their own lives and expecting that Apple’s next product will fix everything. The constant refrain is that Apple has not introduced a disruptive product since Steve Jobs passed away. It’s as if they want Apple to unveil a happiness device and they won’t be happy until it does.



Some people are saying that Tim Cook just ain’t up to it, that he’s no Steve Jobs. One commenter on a popular Apple rumour site made a multi-point list of Tim Cook’s failings: 1) missed earnings for several quarters, 2) a volatile stock price, 3) quality control problems, 4) lack of new advertising, 5) bad product reviews, 6) lack of an iMac or iPad mini with a retina display, and 7) complaints that the company is getting stale and top execs are fleeing.

