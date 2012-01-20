The Market Summarized In Just 3 Words

The market can be summarized in 3 words: Dash for trash.



Josh Brown has a great post titled Trash Rules Everything Around Me, looking at all the old “trash” assets that have been going bonkers of late.

Bank of America is up over 40% since the end of December. Small cap growth is doing great. Oh, and check out European banks!

The STOXX EUROPE 600 Banks Price Index is up over 5% today.

What used to be hated, now people can’t get enough of.

As we said last night, 2012 is not 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.