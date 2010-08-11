The Market Still Lacks Direction, So Everyone's Going To Trade Lightly

It’s not even 9:00 AM ET, and we’ve already seen the phrase “trade lightly” several times today, so we’re guessing that between that and the typical August doldrums, it’s going to be a light day, even if the selloff looks big.



The latest tactical report from Waverly Advisors expands on the trade lightly theme.

Once again, market participants were eyeing a potential catalyst in yesterday’s session in the US Equities market, and once again, even the release of the FOMC minutes could not drive the market into a sustained move beyond the recent confines of congestion. This is partially reflective of the extremely low volume environment, but there may be a deeper story here. In a normal timing environment, this resistance (1,130 S&P Cash) should already have broken into an extended uptrend. To date, buyers have been completely unable to push the market through that level, which may point to weakening conviction.

At this point, we are still cautiously bullish in the intermediate-term (1-2 months), but are taking the price action of the last two weeks as a cautionary point. If we see a break above the range and failure back below (either on close or the close of the next session), we will consider the tactical situation to have become completely neutral. In fact, depending on the character of the price action on that failed breakout, it will be possible to initiate a very aggressive short in broad indexes at that point. To be clear, our baseline scenario is still a break of resistance and a resumption of the uptrend (targeting 1,150 on the first swing), but we have not seen the break in the timeframe we expected. We are watching emerging weakness in micro caps and Financials as a possible source of weakness on a breakdown. Short-term players should continue to trade lightly until we see real volume and order flow in the market. Longer-term investors should be holding small pilot buys in broad indexes and more significant positions in individual market leaders that are showing good relative strength.

Photo: Waverly Advisors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.