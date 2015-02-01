Check Out The New Yuppie Food Mecca Right Underneath Twitter

The Market, a food complex underneath Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, just opened last week.

It has virtually anything you could want: a sushi/oyster bar, a taco bar, a pizzeria, and more, all surrounding an organic grocery store.

This is amazing given that three years ago, this neighbourhood was an abandoned no-go zone. It’s the latest step in the amazing transformation of San Francisco’s mid-Market area.

