Check Out The New Yuppie Food Mecca Right Underneath Twitter

The Market, a food complex underneath Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, just opened last week.
It has virtually anything you could want: a sushi/oyster bar, a taco bar, a pizzeria, and more, all surrounding an organic grocery store.
This is amazing given that three years ago, this neighbourhood was an abandoned no-go zone. It’s the latest step in the amazing transformation of San Francisco’s mid-Market area.
The Market is at Market and 10th Street, underneath what most people call 'the Twitter building.' But there are tons of other young tech companies in the building, including Square, One Kings Lane, and Microsoft subsidiary Yammer.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.