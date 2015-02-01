Check Out The New Yuppie Food Mecca Right Underneath Twitter

Sam Colt
The Market, a food complex underneath Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, just opened last week.

It has virtually anything you could want: a sushi/oyster bar, a taco bar, a pizzeria, and more, all surrounding an organic grocery store.

This is amazing given that three years ago, this neighbourhood was an abandoned no-go zone. It’s the latest step in the amazing transformation of San Francisco’s mid-Market area.

The Market is at Market and 10th Street, underneath what most people call 'the Twitter building.' But there are tons of other young tech companies in the building, including Square, One Kings Lane, and Microsoft subsidiary Yammer.

The vibe is like a Whole Foods.

There are themed tables all over the store. This one has Japanese candy.

You can get sushi, oysters, and other shellfish peeled and shucked right in front of you.

If that's not your thing you might like a made to order sandwich like these.

The Taco bar is especially popular during lunch. We can see why.

There's plenty of seating areas once you've picked out your order.

The Market is a full-service grocery store, too. There's no shortage of options to take home.

Nearly everything we saw was organic, local, or both.

There's plenty of gourmet cheese to go around.

The Market has some nice cured meats, in addition to the normal stuff.

Patrons enjoy a wide selection of beer and wine, too.

Pretty much any drink you could want, alcoholic or not, is there.

The Market has a handful of mini shops inside it, like Nuubia, which sells sweets.

Just look at those macaroons!

There are plenty to sample if you stop by.

The food here may not be cheap, but it looks fantastic.

