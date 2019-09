It’s not enough cost cutting for us, but the market loves the New York Times layoffs and pay cuts. The stock was up over 7.00% to $4.89/share last time we checked.



Cut the newsroom 30% like we want and maybe the stock get a little closer to its 52-week high, $21.14

