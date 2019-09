U.S. equity markets have just turned south after rising all morning.



The reason: markets weren’t impressed with the Philly Fed data and the hints of further inflation within.

Dow down 0.51%

NASDAQ down 0.74%

S&P 500 down 0.49%

Check out more on the Philly Fed data here >

The Dow:

