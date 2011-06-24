The Market Just Spiked On A Totally Meaningless Greece Headline

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The market just jumped a bit (though it’s still negative) on headlines about Greece reaching a 5-year austerity plan with the Troika.Pay it no mind: The challenge is not the Greek government agreeing to an austerity deal. The challenge is getting the Greek parliament to agree to a deal, and that’s always been — and still is — the main challenge.



You can see the spike here:

