In the early going, all the Greek chaos isn’t having much of an effect on stocks. The Dow is up over 30.



But here’s a little red flag: Goldman Sachs (GS) is down another 2%, as the market gets its first chance to digest the emails that came out over the weekend.

From Yahoo Finance:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.