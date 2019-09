Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Wow, haven’t seen a decline like this in a a while.The Fed just came out with some very ugly consumer credit numbers, and the Dow is now down about triple digits.



On a sequential basis, consumer credit fell 5%, way worse than expected.

Here’s the full announcement from The Fed.

Below is the chart:

