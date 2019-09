Something to watch. US markets are down, but oil is on a serious tear this morning, gaining another 1%, with futures cross $91 barrel.



When oil prices cross $100, and gas prices are well above $3, people are going to start to howl about this in a way they’re not right now.

Here’s the chart, via ZeroHedge:

