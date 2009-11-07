Market Plunges After 10.2% Unemployment

Markets had been looking flat-to-slightly higher prior to the big jobs report, but that’s gone.



As one trader put it: “Futures fell off a cliff.”

Of course, we still have 30 minutes before the market is actually open, and perhaps we’ll get a sport on optimism that the Fed won’t be raising rates anytime soon.

Oh and that second stimulus? Done deal.

