Stocks Rocket Higher

What a rally!



You’d think Netscape was having an IPO with all this green on the charts.

The Dow has headed straight up to 9970, up 167. The NASDAQ has gained over 2% and is nearly at 2100 while the S&P 500 is up 15 points at 1061. Right now, all 30 Dow stocks are up.

Oil has begun to drop and keeps hovering around the $80 a barrel mark as the energy sector enters a period of brief volatility. Gold futures are reportedly within a $5 reach of the magical $1100 mark.

Top gainers so far include Qualcomm (QCOM), who after closing down yesterday has since rallied 4.3%, Sirius-XM Radio (SIRI), which is up 4.6%, and surprisingly, Palm Inc. (PALM), now up 5,7%.

As for losers, the biggest is CVS (CVS), which is down over 20% due to the failure to secure specific pharmaceutical contracts. Whole Foods (WFMI), who was down 12% earlier, is now down nearly 14% at 27.66. Petrohawk Energy (HK) is down 5.3% at 22.95, along with Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), down 4.8%. Shares of Prudential (PRU) are down over 4.25%.

The technology sector is getting a hold of the biggest gains on the S&P, with Sprint (S) being one of the few losers. Drug stores like CVS are taking a hit, as well as the insurance industry. Other than that, it’s a sea of green all around.

