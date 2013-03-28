The Market Is Loving The Pictures Out Of Cyprus

Photo:

The lack of Cyprus panic images is proving to be a big relief.



The banks reopened at 6, but it was a bit earlier that reporters first started tweeting about how there were no signs of imminent bank runs.

S&P futures then proceeded to go from down on the day to green.

NOW READ: Cyprus Banks Are About To Reopen, And So Far There Are More Reporters Than Depositors Gathering Outside





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.