The Market Is Loving The Pictures Out Of Cyprus

Joe Weisenthal

Photo:

The lack of Cyprus panic images is proving to be a big relief.

The banks reopened at 6, but it was a bit earlier that reporters first started tweeting about how there were no signs of imminent bank runs.

S&P futures then proceeded to go from down on the day to green.

NOW READ: Cyprus Banks Are About To Reopen, And So Far There Are More Reporters Than Depositors Gathering Outside

