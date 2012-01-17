The Market Is Incredibly Complacent In The Midst Of Horrible Headlines

Photo: AP Images

Pretty stunning.European markets have made quite a successful turnaround, starting the day noticeably lower, but then ending up solidly higher. Italy’s FTSE MIB gained over 1.2%.



France also gained over 1%.

What’s remarkable is not just that these gains came in the aftermath of Friday’s downgrade — which was, admittedly quite expected — but while the headlines out of Greece are still terrible. There’s no progress, it seems, on the debt restructuring front, and an analyst at S&P in Europe is out saying that he expects Greece WILL default shortly.

Nonetheless, nobody seems to care much; a state of affairs that’s defined the market in recent weeks, and which represents a dramatic turnaround from the way things were last October/November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.