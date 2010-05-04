The Market Is Going Nuts Ignoring All 10 Of David Rosenberg's Warning Signs

With two hours to go in the trading day, The Dow is up over 155 and the NASDAQ is up 38.
The exuberance continues.
Notable movers include:
- Lennar (LEN) up 5%.
- BP (BP) down 7%.
- Goldman Sachs (GS) up 3.4%.
- Nalco (NLC), the company that wants to clean up the Gulf, is up 7%,
Click here to see David Rosenberg’s big warnings signs that are being ignored >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.