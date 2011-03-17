Markets Bounce Back From Lows On Good News Out Of Fukushima

The Latest: After dropping like a rock on US Energy Secretary Steven Chu’s comments, markets have rebounded with the Dow now down only a little more than 1.5 on the news that a power line capable of solving the crisis is nearly ready.



Major indices are still getting tossed around by pretty much any headline to come out on Fukushima, so keep an eye on what’s breaking there.

Click here for the latest on the Fukushima crisis >

Update 14:37: Markets have bounced back a bit, and are now down less than 2.0%. The Dow is now down 1.86%

Update 14:20: Dow now down over 2.3%, S&P 500 too.

Update 14:10: Markets have now blown past their earlier lows, and the Dow is down nearly 2.00% on new comments from U.S. Energy Secretary Chu.

Update 13:35: Markets are now near or past their lows again, with the Dow down over 1.5%.

Update 12:55: Markets have bounced back slightly, again. The EU Energy Commissioner has denied his earlier comments, saying he fears a catastrophe, not that he expects one.

Update 12:15: Markets are now heading lower on news of further problems at Fukushima from the IAEA.

Major U.S. indices are now down a little less than 1.5%.

Update 11:45: Markets are now down about 1%, rebounding slightly since the headline crossed the wires.

In the last couple minutes, the markets just got whacked.

The Dow went down from about 70 to 170.

The S&P is off 1.5%.

The cause: a comment about an imminent catastrophic event at Fukushima. That will have that effect.

