The Market Is Falling After Fed Statement

It’s not a huge move, but the market is falling after the Fed statement.



The Dow went from modestly green to down over 60.

Yahoo FinanceThe Fed statement isn’t particularly hawkish or dovish.

But the Fed did indicate an improvement in the economic outlook (particularly with regard to a lower unemployment rate) so that might be seen as a bit pro-taper.

