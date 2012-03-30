The Current Stock Market Rally Looks A Lot Like The Bull Runs Of 1982 And 1990

Todd Sullivan of Rand Strategic Partners just tweeted these charts, citing how the current bull market at its current trajectory is more similar to 1982 and 1990 rather than during the Great Depression era.



While many like to compare now to the worst financial times the country has ever seen, it appears that two of the more recent recessions might a bit more comparable.

Photo: @ToddSullivan

Don’t Miss: These 15 American States Would Get Slammed In A Hard China Slowdown

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.