The Market Is Barely Down, And Jim Cramer Thinks There Should Be More Of A Panic

Nikkei futures were down 16% at one point last night, and there’s an outside chance of massive devastation for the world’s 3rd biggest economy.



But US stocks are down less than 2%! If things were to close here, it’d be a huge win for the bulls, which is why on CNBC, Jim Cramer was somewhat dismayed by the lack of panic. It really is quite something.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.