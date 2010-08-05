The Market Is At A Crucial Level, And Friday's Jobs Report Could Decide Everything

From Mike O’Rourke of BTIG, some interesting interesting observations about where the market is right now.



The S&P 500 continued to slowly grind higher and posted its highest close since May 17th. Today’s close was also the approximate level of the S&P 500’s close on the day of the “Flash Crash.” Also in close proximity is the June 21st intraday high, which needs to be exceeded to place the S&P 500 back on a positive technical track. The current levels are becoming more interesting because the index is only modestly above its 200 day moving average. In addition, the 1135-1150 trading range was notable in early January until the market broke upon the President’s unveiling of the Volcker Rule, which was immediately followed by the first sell off in reaction to the European sovereign debt crisis.

The only time the S&P 500 has traded above the current levels since the “Flash Crash” was the short lived selling opportunity created by the EU-IMF announcement of the “Shock & Awe” deal to backstop European sovereign debt.

All of this makes Friday’s jobs report especially crucial

The confluence of all of these events occurring in the proximity of the current level means it shapes up as an important technical resistance level, which is perfect, just in time for the all important Employment situation report on Friday.

And it may not take much for us to shoot higher:

Generally, during this latest rally, expectations have not been high for the market. The market environment has been one where a sigh of relief is breathed every time an economic number does not miss. Even misses by a small margin are a welcome occurrence. Volume has continued to slow in summer fashion and will only get slower in August. The light volume is also likely a sign of the lack of participation in the rally. This sets the stage for the jobs report to either break the S&P 500 out above this important resistance, or create another pullback signaling more consolidation work needs to be done.

