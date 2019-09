The S&P closed yesterday at 1280.70.



That’s just below 1285.09, which is where the market closed on on October 28, which was the highest the market closed since the collapse last summer.

It’s not a number that will get tons of attention, but still: It looks like with this morning’s futures pop we’ll be at new post-crash highs.

