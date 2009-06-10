The Market Is A Tired Zombie

Another snoozy, early-summer day in the stock market. Bulls will say we’re building a base. Bears say the rally has lost momentum. Whatever, the market is at least (for now) something of a bore — kind of like the economy as a whole. As we put it earlier, it’s in a sleeper hold, with all eyes on Washington for where to go next. Others may say it’s a zombie economy.



The Dow ended down 1.43 and the S&P gained a couple points. The NASDAQ was up a few ticks, as well.

