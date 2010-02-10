The Market Hasn't Been This Oversold Since The March '09 Lows

The Bespoke Investment Group has been doing an excellent job putting the recent market swoon into perspective.



Their latest chart (via the oil trader’s blog) may be very useful for those looking for a short-term trade. It shows markets haven’t been this oversold — with so many stocks below a one-standard eviation from their 50-day moving average — since the famous March ’09 lows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.