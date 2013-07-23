The Market Has Been Even Quieter Thanks To All The Royal Baby News

Markets were quieter than usual with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal baby dominating headlines overnight, NAB reports.

The Duchess of Cambridge delivered a baby boy early this morning. The new parents are due to leave St. Mary’s Hospital tomorrow.

NAB’s global co-head of FX Strategy Ray Attrill said royal baby news had added to “an existing sense of market malaise in the northern hemisphere”.

“Not too much to report by way of overnight markets, where the main news appears to be the safe arrival of the third in line to the British throne,” he reported this morning.

“There is nothing of great note on Tuesday’s calendar, either locally or overseas that is likely to trouble the market scorers.

“This leaves us watching and waiting for Wednesday’s Q2 CPI data and the Markit/HSBC ‘flash’ China manufacturing PMI, both on Wednesday, as the next major influences on local rates and FX markets.”

