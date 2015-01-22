The Market For IT Jobs In Australia Is Improving But The Pay Rates Aren't

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A return of market confidence and large digital and security projects will fuel IT hiring this year, according to the 2015 Global Salary Survey from specialist recruitment consultancy Robert Walters.

The survey found that market conditions are set to improve across IT with some organisations in banking and financial services moving away from offshoring and bringing roles back to Australia.

Some iconic Australian brands will continue to offshore certain functions, however, especially helpdesk, network and security operations.

Across Australia, permanent salaries in IT are anticipated to grow by 1.6% in 2015.

The rate of growth will vary from state to state, but the highest will be in Melbourne with a 4.3% rise and the lowest will be in Perth with a very slight decrease of 0.2%.

Peter Bateson, Robert Walters Sydney IT director, says salaries remained relatively constant in 2014 with premiums paid for niche skills, domain or industry-specific knowledge, and for those able to communicate effectively at both a business and IT level.

“We predict that this will continue in 2015, while candidates with more generic skills sets may need to lower their salary expectations,” Bateson says.

Robert Walters says banks and corporates are looking to gain advantage through IT investment aimed at increasing inefficiencies and developing digital technologies to improve the customer experience.

