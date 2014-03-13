DRONES OVERHEAD: Commercial Applications Of Drones Will Come Sooner Than Many Think

When most people hear the word “drones,” they still think of unmanned military aircraft engaged in highly controversial clandestine operations.

But recent news — from Jeff Bezos announcing Amazon’s drones delivery research program, to Facebook’s potential investment in Internet-delivering drones — suggests drones will soon become more widely used for non-military commercial applications.

For a recent report, BI Intelligence examined the real market potential for commercial drones, and found that 12% of an estimated $US98 billion in cumulative global spending on aerial drones over the next decade will be for commercial purposes.

While drones are unlikely to become a part of our daily lives in the immediate future, they will soon begin taking on much larger roles for businesses and some individual consumers, from delivering groceries and e-commerce orders to revolutionizing private security, to changing the way farmers manage their crops — perhaps even aerial advertising.

In the report, BI Intelligence explains the timeline for commercial drones in airspace, and sizes the commercial and military drone market to estimate how big the drone industry could become. We also examine which industries are most likely to see drones become part of their business model in the next few years, and what components industries, like GPS and sensors manufacturers, will be working to become drone-ready. And we assess how drone development will proceed in light of stiff safety and privacy concerns and regulatory hurdles.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today>>

Here are some of the issues and opportunities that will impact how the drone industry will develop:

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full report on Drones, along with BI Intelligence’s in-depth coverage of the mobile, social, payments, and video industries, sign up for a free trial subscription here.







Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.