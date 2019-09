The market agrees with the Silicon Valley pundits who howled at the prospects of Meg Whitman taking over the reins of HP. The stock is down 4.12% today, and its down 35% since HP fired Mark Hurd.



It’s still early in the day. Maybe the market changes its mind.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.