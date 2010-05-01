The Market Just Got Whooped: Here's What You Need To Know

Vince Veneziani

Whoo, this was rough. We’ll get full numbers momentarily, but the Dow was down over 161, and the NASDAQ was off about 50, which is 2%. Gold had a very strong day up about $10/oz.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

  • It’s going to be a very volatile weekend in Greece, as aid talks continue.
  • You have to see these photos of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. They look like something out of a Jerry Bruckheimer film.
  • Speaking of which, our Map Of The Day shows just how big the oil slick outside of New Orleans really is. It kind of resembles a hurricane.
  • SAC Capital may have made $100 million off its Dendreon (DNDN) trade. The stock continued to soar on its FDA approval.
  • Goldman’s stock has broken through key support levels.
  • Moody’s downgraded a bunch of Greek banks this morning, further destabilizing the market.

