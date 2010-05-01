The Market Just Got Whooped: Here's What You Need To Know

Whoo, this was rough. We’ll get full numbers momentarily, but the Dow was down over 161, and the NASDAQ was off about 50, which is 2%. Gold had a very strong day up about $10/oz.



Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:

It’s going to be a very volatile weekend in Greece, as aid talks continue.

You have to see these photos of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. They look like something out of a Jerry Bruckheimer film.

Speaking of which, our Map Of The Day shows just how big the oil slick outside of New Orleans really is. It kind of resembles a hurricane.

SAC Capital may have made $100 million off its Dendreon (DNDN) trade. The stock continued to soar on its FDA approval.

Goldman’s stock has broken through key support levels.

Moody’s downgraded a bunch of Greek banks this morning, further destabilizing the market.

