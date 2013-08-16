The Market's About To Enter Its Crappiest Time Period During A Four-Year Presidential Term

If you thought so-called ‘September Angst’ was the only thing you had to worry about next month, check out the chart below.

It shows the composite S&P’s cycle going back over every 4-year Presidential term since 1928. As you can see, around September, during the first year of a new Presidential term, things get ugly.

This comes to us from Eagle Bay Capital market technician JC Parets, on his blog All Star Charts — so don’t shoot the messenger.

