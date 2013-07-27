HOUSE OF THE DAY: Designer Stefano Gabbana Checked Out The Mark Hotel's $60 Million Penthouse

The New York Post is reporting that Stefano Gabbana (of Dolce & Gabbana fame) is a new potential buyer for the penthouse on top of Manhattan’s Mark Hotel.



He was seen taking a tour of the $60 million pad in the midst of Dolce & Gabbana’s legal trouble in Italy: The fashion duo were recently sentenced to 20 months in jail and a fine of €343 million ($455 million) after being accused of tax evasion.

They are currently appealing the ruling, but if it stands the famous fashion powerhouse could be forced to close, Domenico Dolce told Forbes.

The $60 million, 9,800-square-foot penthouse, which has been on the market since March, is one of 10 co-ops inside the 150-room hotel. It has six bedrooms, several galleries, a skylit conservatory, and a wraparound terrace that adds another 2,400 square feet of space.

Plus, there are some perks to living in a hotel. Residents can order room service from The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges on the first floor, and a Frédéric Fekkai salon and gym operated by Punch are right downstairs, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.