HOUSE OF THE DAY: Designer Stefano Gabbana Checked Out The Mark Hotel's $60 Million Penthouse

Megan Willett, Julie Zeveloff
The New York Post is reporting that Stefano Gabbana (of Dolce & Gabbana fame) is a new potential buyer for the penthouse on top of Manhattan’s Mark Hotel.

He was seen taking a tour of the $60 million pad in the midst of Dolce & Gabbana’s legal trouble in Italy: The fashion duo were recently sentenced to 20 months in jail and a fine of €343 million ($455 million) after being accused of tax evasion.

They are currently appealing the ruling, but if it stands the famous fashion powerhouse could be forced to close, Domenico Dolce told Forbes.

The $60 million, 9,800-square-foot penthouse, which has been on the market since March, is one of 10 co-ops inside the 150-room hotel. It has six bedrooms, several galleries, a skylit conservatory, and a wraparound terrace that adds another 2,400 square feet of space.

Plus, there are some perks to living in a hotel. Residents can order room service from The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges on the first floor, and a Frédéric Fekkai salon and gym operated by Punch are right downstairs, too.

The 16-story hotel, located on 77th St. and Madison Ave., was originally built in 1927.

The interior of the hotel and 10 co-ops were designed by award-winning French designer Jacques Grange.

The Mark is a popular hangout for celebrities, and residents are sure to catch sight of a few A-listers. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have partied at the hotel.

If you don't mind a crowd in the lobby, The Mark would be a good place to live. The lobby bar is adjacent to a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant.

Let's check out the penthouse, which has 9,800 square feet of space, excluding the terrace.

The living room, under a landmarked copper roof, has 26-foot-high ceilings.

The kitchen has two of everything — two ovens, two refrigerators, two dishwashers.

The bathrooms all have a unique design, with striped floors and green glass cabinets.

The master bathroom has heated floors and a heated towel rack, as well as an infinity tub.

There are six bedrooms, including a massive master suite with a fireplace in the middle.

Let's head to the conservatory. The staircase was custom designed for the space.

The conservatory, which is also accessible by elevator, has a wetbar, fireplace, and powder room—perfect for entertaining.

One of the biggest perks of the apartment is the terrace. At 2,400 square feet, it offers views on three sides.

There are gas hookups to set up an outdoor kitchen in the summer.

Here's what the hotel — and penthouse — look like from above. Pretty awesome.

