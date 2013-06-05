The Military Helicopters That Scoop Up Obama In His Front Yard Have An Incredible History

A National Geographic documentary offers a rare glimpse into the Marine Corps unit responsible for flying the President of the United States via helicopter.



Marine Helicopter Squadron 1.

For 50 years, they have been in charge of flying the President of the United States, and they’ve never got it wrong.

That’s right. Zero mishaps in 50 years.

There’s no unit in the military like it, no unit in the world like it. Only the President of the United States is transported by his own military’s helicopter everywhere in the world.

Just a few hundred Marines are charged with executing and overseeing that duty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.